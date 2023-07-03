 Navi Mumbai: NMMC Areas Receive 55.23 mm Of Rainfall In Last 24 Hours, Three Fire Calls
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiNavi Mumbai: NMMC Areas Receive 55.23 mm Of Rainfall In Last 24 Hours, Three Fire Calls

Navi Mumbai: NMMC Areas Receive 55.23 mm Of Rainfall In Last 24 Hours, Three Fire Calls

The maximum rainfall was reported in Koparkhairane ward with 86 mm, followed by Vashi with 79.6 mm.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Monday, July 03, 2023, 07:27 PM IST
article-image

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) area received an average of 55.23 mm rainfall from Sunday 8.30 am to Monday 8.30 am.

The maximum rainfall was reported in Koparkhairane ward with 86 mm, followed by Vashi with 79.6 mm. The civic jurisdiction also witnessed one tree fall, one short circuit, and three fire calls in the last 24 hours.

Ward-wise rainfall

From Sunday 8:30 am to Monday 8:30 am 

Belapur - 39.60 mm

Nerul -     41.20  mm

Vashi -     79.60  mm

Koparkhairne- 86.00 mm

Airoli - 42.20 mm

Digha- 42.80 mm

-----------------------------------

Average- 55.23 mm

Total rainfall in this Monsoon - 654.97 mm


Incidents: 

Tree fall- 01

Tree branch fall- 02

Fire call - 03

Short circuit - 01


Morabe dam

Rainfall - 35.80 mm

Total Rainfall - 635.00  mm

Dam Level - 70.86 meter

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Navi Mumbai: Alphonso Mango Season Ends, Raspuri and Other Varieties Take Center Stage at APMC...

Navi Mumbai: Alphonso Mango Season Ends, Raspuri and Other Varieties Take Center Stage at APMC...

With Aim To Protect Mangroves, This Navi Mumbai Foundation Has Cleaned More Than 250 Tons Of Waste...

With Aim To Protect Mangroves, This Navi Mumbai Foundation Has Cleaned More Than 250 Tons Of Waste...

'No Nervousness Among Shiv Sena MLAs': Shambhuraj Desai After Ajit Pawar Sworn In As Maharashtra...

'No Nervousness Among Shiv Sena MLAs': Shambhuraj Desai After Ajit Pawar Sworn In As Maharashtra...

Mumbai: Five More Coaches In 3A Economy Class of CSMT-Patna Suvidha Express

Mumbai: Five More Coaches In 3A Economy Class of CSMT-Patna Suvidha Express

Watch: Raj Thackeray Terms NCP Split As 'Political Drama', Says 'Couldn't Have Happened Without...

Watch: Raj Thackeray Terms NCP Split As 'Political Drama', Says 'Couldn't Have Happened Without...