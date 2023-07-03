Navi Mumbai: NMMC Areas Receive 55.23 mm Of Rainfall In Last 24 Hours, Three Fire Calls

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) area received an average of 55.23 mm rainfall from Sunday 8.30 am to Monday 8.30 am.

The maximum rainfall was reported in Koparkhairane ward with 86 mm, followed by Vashi with 79.6 mm. The civic jurisdiction also witnessed one tree fall, one short circuit, and three fire calls in the last 24 hours.

Ward-wise rainfall

From Sunday 8:30 am to Monday 8:30 am

Belapur - 39.60 mm

Nerul - 41.20 mm

Vashi - 79.60 mm

Koparkhairne- 86.00 mm

Airoli - 42.20 mm

Digha- 42.80 mm

-----------------------------------

Average- 55.23 mm

Total rainfall in this Monsoon - 654.97 mm



Incidents:

Tree fall- 01

Tree branch fall- 02

Fire call - 03

Short circuit - 01



Morabe dam

Rainfall - 35.80 mm

Total Rainfall - 635.00 mm

Dam Level - 70.86 meter