e-Paper Get App

Navi Mumbai: NMMC areas receive 3.4 mm of rainfall on Tuesday, one tree fall incident

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Wednesday, June 22, 2022, 10:54 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image | PTI

Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) area received an average of just 3.4 mm of rainfall from Tuesday at 8.30 am to Wednesday at 8.30 am.

The maximum rainfall of 5.4 mm was reported in the Airoli ward. The civic jurisdiction also witnessed one tree fall and one fire call on Tuesday.

Average rainfall in NMMC since the arrival of Monsoon: 95.88 mm

Rainfall between Tuesday 8.30 am and Wednesday 8.30 am:

Digha-4.2 mm

Belapur-4.8 mm

Nerul- 2.4 mm

Airoli-5.4 mm

Vashi-1.8 mm

Koparkhairane – 1.8 mm

Trees fall incidents: 1

Morbe Dam level: 70.40 meters

Rainfall in Morbe dam catchment area: 1.4 mm

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeMumbaiNavi Mumbai: NMMC areas receive 3.4 mm of rainfall on Tuesday, one tree fall incident

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra Political Crisis: Latest Updates - CM Uddhav Thackeray likely to resign post cabinet...

Maharashtra Political Crisis: Latest Updates - CM Uddhav Thackeray likely to resign post cabinet...

Supreme Court urges lower courts to urgently pass orders in matters involving personal liberty

Supreme Court urges lower courts to urgently pass orders in matters involving personal liberty

Maharashtra political crisis: Here are 5 possible scenarios that may happen

Maharashtra political crisis: Here are 5 possible scenarios that may happen

Actress rape case: Kerala HC grants anticipatory bail to producer-actor Vijay Babu

Actress rape case: Kerala HC grants anticipatory bail to producer-actor Vijay Babu

Shiv Sena MLA Kailas Patil makes dramatic escape from rebel camp, walks 5 km to reach Varsha

Shiv Sena MLA Kailas Patil makes dramatic escape from rebel camp, walks 5 km to reach Varsha