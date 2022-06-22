Navi Mumbai: NMMC areas receive 3.4 mm of rainfall on Tuesday, one tree fall incident

Representative Image | PTI

Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) area received an average of just 3.4 mm of rainfall from Tuesday at 8.30 am to Wednesday at 8.30 am.

The maximum rainfall of 5.4 mm was reported in the Airoli ward. The civic jurisdiction also witnessed one tree fall and one fire call on Tuesday.

Average rainfall in NMMC since the arrival of Monsoon: 95.88 mm

Rainfall between Tuesday 8.30 am and Wednesday 8.30 am:

Digha-4.2 mm

Belapur-4.8 mm

Nerul- 2.4 mm

Airoli-5.4 mm

Vashi-1.8 mm

Koparkhairane – 1.8 mm

Trees fall incidents: 1

Morbe Dam level: 70.40 meters

Rainfall in Morbe dam catchment area: 1.4 mm