e-Paper Get App

Navi Mumbai: NMMC areas receive 24.3 mm rainfall on Sunday, five tree fall incidents reported

The maximum rainfall was reported in the Nerul ward, at 43.2 mm.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Monday, June 20, 2022, 10:53 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image | PTI

Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) area received an average of 24.3 mm rainfall from Sunday 8.30 am to Monday 8.30 am. The maximum rainfall was reported in the Nerul ward at 43.2 mm.

The civic jurisdiction also witnessed five tree fall incidents and one landslide on Sunday.

As per the Disaster Management of NMMC, the landslide was reported in the Belapur node. However, no one was injured as there was no one residing there.

Average rainfall in NMMC since the arrival of the monsoon: 92.48 mm

Rainfall recorded from Sunday 8.30 am and Monday 8.30 am:

Digha-19.80 mm

Belapur-29 mm

Nerul- 43.2 mm

Airoli-22.60 mm

Vashi-16.40 mm

Koparkhairane - 14.80 mm

Tree fall incidents: 5

Morbe Dam level: 70.54 meters

Rainfall in Morbe dam catchment area: 15.20 mm

Read Also
Navi Mumbai: NMMC sees 313 new cases of Covid on June 19
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeMumbaiNavi Mumbai: NMMC areas receive 24.3 mm rainfall on Sunday, five tree fall incidents reported

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra MLC Election 2022 latest updates: MVA leads,Congress demands 4 first-choice votes from...

Maharashtra MLC Election 2022 latest updates: MVA leads,Congress demands 4 first-choice votes from...

Mumbai: Latest Updates - Voting begins for 10 seats in Maharashtra Legislative Council

Mumbai: Latest Updates - Voting begins for 10 seats in Maharashtra Legislative Council

Air India looking to clinch 'largest aircraft order in history': Report

Air India looking to clinch 'largest aircraft order in history': Report

From UP to Maharashtra Board 2022: Check latest state-wise updates of Class 10, 12 results here

From UP to Maharashtra Board 2022: Check latest state-wise updates of Class 10, 12 results here

BJP slams Congress over Satyagraha against Gandhi's summons; 'No one is Queen Victoria, Prince...'

BJP slams Congress over Satyagraha against Gandhi's summons; 'No one is Queen Victoria, Prince...'