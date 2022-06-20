Navi Mumbai: NMMC areas receive 24.3 mm rainfall on Sunday, five tree fall incidents reported

Representative Image | PTI

Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) area received an average of 24.3 mm rainfall from Sunday 8.30 am to Monday 8.30 am. The maximum rainfall was reported in the Nerul ward at 43.2 mm.

The civic jurisdiction also witnessed five tree fall incidents and one landslide on Sunday.

As per the Disaster Management of NMMC, the landslide was reported in the Belapur node. However, no one was injured as there was no one residing there.

Average rainfall in NMMC since the arrival of the monsoon: 92.48 mm

Rainfall recorded from Sunday 8.30 am and Monday 8.30 am:

Digha-19.80 mm

Belapur-29 mm

Nerul- 43.2 mm

Airoli-22.60 mm

Vashi-16.40 mm

Koparkhairane - 14.80 mm

Tree fall incidents: 5

Morbe Dam level: 70.54 meters

Rainfall in Morbe dam catchment area: 15.20 mm

Read Also Navi Mumbai: NMMC sees 313 new cases of Covid on June 19