Navi Mumbai: NMMC appeals to industry for support in eradication of TB by 2025

Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) | File Image

In order to eradicate tuberculosis, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has appealed to industrial groups, voluntary organizations and donors to come forward to provide help to tuberculosis (TB) patients in the civic jurisdiction. The Government of India has set a target of making the country TB free by 2025.

“The target cannot be met without support from all sections of society,” said a senior civic official, adding that in order to meet the deadline to make the country TB free, the government is helping TB patients in different ways. “The local bodies have a great responsibility towards it,” said the official.

Tuberculosis patients undergoing treatment are being given Rs. 500 per month directly in their bank accounts under the Nikshay Poshan Yojana by the government. However, apart from this, the Prime Minister's Tuberculosis Free India Mission is being implemented by the central government to provide additional support to tuberculosis patients. Under this initiative, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has requested that industrial groups, social organizations and philanthropists should help tuberculosis patients in the form of additional nutrition, diagnostic help, and other help. The government has also made an appeal regarding this.