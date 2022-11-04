Navi Mumbai: NMMC announces final list of stalls for persons with disability

Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) | File Image

Navi Mumbai: The final list of names of persons with disabilities (PWD) that will get the stalls to become "self-employed" under Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation's (NMMC) jurisdiction was published on Friday at NMMC headquarters, all ward offices, and the website.

The process of allotment of stalls to the PWDs in the said final list through a lottery will be held on Thursday, November 10, 2022, at 10 a.m. at the Vishnudas Bhave Theatre, Vashi.

In order to provide space for self-employment to the disabled, the municipal corporation invited applications from the disabled on February 11, 2019 and June 6, 2019 through an advertisement in the newspaper. However, these applications have been on waiting lists since then.

Later, objections were invited from the applicant from June 27, 2022, to August 12, 2022, to finalise the said waiting list. After going through the objections, the list was published.