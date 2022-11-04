e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiNavi Mumbai: NMMC announces final list of stalls for persons with disability

Navi Mumbai: NMMC announces final list of stalls for persons with disability

The municipal corporation invited applications for this purpose two years ago. Since then, the applications have been on waiting lists.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Friday, November 04, 2022, 01:48 PM IST
article-image
Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) | File Image
Follow us on

Navi Mumbai: The final list of names of persons with disabilities (PWD) that will get the stalls to become "self-employed" under Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation's (NMMC) jurisdiction was published on Friday at NMMC headquarters, all ward offices, and the website.

The process of allotment of stalls to the PWDs in the said final list through a lottery will be held on Thursday, November 10, 2022, at 10 a.m. at the Vishnudas Bhave Theatre, Vashi.

In order to provide space for self-employment to the disabled, the municipal corporation invited applications from the disabled on February 11, 2019 and June 6, 2019 through an advertisement in the newspaper. However, these applications have been on waiting lists since then.

Later, objections were invited from the applicant from June 27, 2022, to August 12, 2022, to finalise the said waiting list. After going through the objections, the list was published.

Read Also
Mira-Bhayander: 1,119 disabled persons benefit from MBMC’s pension scheme
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai updates: 6 locals canceled on Western line, many running late due to technical snag at...

Mumbai updates: 6 locals canceled on Western line, many running late due to technical snag at...

Mumbai: Undertrial gangster Ejaz Lakdawala brings bottle filled with mosquitoes

Mumbai: Undertrial gangster Ejaz Lakdawala brings bottle filled with mosquitoes

Tried to convince Uddhav Thackeray to partner with BJP: CM Shinde talks about his rebellion at...

Tried to convince Uddhav Thackeray to partner with BJP: CM Shinde talks about his rebellion at...

Mumbai: Abusive 'Baghtoy Kay Lav**a' signage in Powai outside Indian Overseas Bank goes viral; watch...

Mumbai: Abusive 'Baghtoy Kay Lav**a' signage in Powai outside Indian Overseas Bank goes viral; watch...

Navi Mumbai: Rotary Club donates oxygen concentrators to primary health centres in Panvel

Navi Mumbai: Rotary Club donates oxygen concentrators to primary health centres in Panvel