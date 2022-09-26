Navi Mumbai: NMMC and traffic department to solve traffic issue in Seawoods

Representative image

Mumbai: The issue of traffic congestion in the Seawoods area will be addressed, the traffic department assured. Belapur MLA Manda Mhatre raised the issue with the concerned department of former corporator Bharat Jadhav approached her.

Jadhav said that at many joints in the Seawoods area of Nerul and Belapur node traffic congestion for multiple reasons, including wrong parking.

“In the Seawoods area, the road in front of the railway station, along the D Mart, the road coming towards the Sector 48 petrol pump and the traffic post, at Palm Beach signal near DPS school among others are traffic congestion most of the time,” said Jadhav.

“After MLA Manda Mhatre pointed out the matter to the concerned department, the officials instructed to take immediate appropriate action,” said Jadhav. The transport department has assured that appropriate measures will be taken soon for the traffic jam. Last week, both NMMC and Traffic department took action against 129 vehicles for parking in no parking in front of Seawoods mall.