Navi Mumbai: NMMC again registers fresh Covid cases in single digits, active cases tally now under 100 | Representative Image

Navi Mumbai: For the second consecutive day, Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) saw new cases of Covid in single digits. On November 8, only 6 new cases of Covid were reported. This has also brought down the number of active cases to under 100.

Meanwhile, 15 patients were discharged on November 8 and active cases stand at 93.

90 in home isolation

At present, 90 people are in home isolation, and the remaining are getting treatment at different hospitals in the city.

On November 8, the civic body conducted 266 RT PCR tests and 236 Antigen tests. So far, the civic body has already conducted a total of 16,85,086 RT PCR and 24,30,265 antigen tests since the outbreak of the pandemic

So far, a total of 2056 people have died due to Covid infections. NMMC has closed its all Covid care centre as Covid cases are under control.