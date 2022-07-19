Navi Mumbai: NMMC administration promotes 120 employees

Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) | File Image

In a bid to reward its employees for their hard work, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) administration has given promotions to a total of 120 employees including clerk, typist, senior clerk, and superintendent.

In the last one and a half years, the civic administration has already given a promotion to around 290 officers and employees from 33 cadres.

Municipal commissioner Abhijit Bangar has given special attention to the interests of the officers and employees in order to get them the benefits of promotions and guaranteed advancement schemes which have been pending for the past many years.

Accordingly, the civic chief, as recommended by the Promotion Committee, ordered the promotion of 30 employees working on the post of Senior Clerk or Tax Inspector to the post of Superintendent or Collection Officer and 90 employees working on the post of Clerk-Typist to the post of Senior Clerk or Tax Inspector based on seniority.

For the past many years, these employees have been waiting for a promotion.

