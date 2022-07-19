e-Paper Get App

Navi Mumbai: NMMC administration promotes 120 employees

In the last one and a half years, the civic administration has already given a promotion to around 290 officers and employees from 33 cadres.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Tuesday, July 19, 2022, 07:29 PM IST
article-image
Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) | File Image

In a bid to reward its employees for their hard work, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) administration has given promotions to a total of 120 employees including clerk, typist, senior clerk, and superintendent.

In the last one and a half years, the civic administration has already given a promotion to around 290 officers and employees from 33 cadres.

Municipal commissioner Abhijit Bangar has given special attention to the interests of the officers and employees in order to get them the benefits of promotions and guaranteed advancement schemes which have been pending for the past many years.

Accordingly, the civic chief, as recommended by the Promotion Committee, ordered the promotion of 30 employees working on the post of Senior Clerk or Tax Inspector to the post of Superintendent or Collection Officer and 90 employees working on the post of Clerk-Typist to the post of Senior Clerk or Tax Inspector based on seniority.

For the past many years, these employees have been waiting for a promotion.

Read Also
Navi Mumbai: NMMC to hold annual Lokshahi Day on August 1
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeMumbaiNavi Mumbai: NMMC administration promotes 120 employees

RECENT STORIES

NEET test centre innerwear removal case: Candidates share their thoughts on dress codes and...

NEET test centre innerwear removal case: Candidates share their thoughts on dress codes and...

Bihar: Young man stabbed for watching Nupur Sharma's video in Sitamarhi

Bihar: Young man stabbed for watching Nupur Sharma's video in Sitamarhi

Filmmaker Avinash Das detained for sharing Amit Shah's photo with jailed IAS officer

Filmmaker Avinash Das detained for sharing Amit Shah's photo with jailed IAS officer

Mumbai: Split in Shiv Sena caused by BJP & not by rebels, claims Uddhav Thackeray

Mumbai: Split in Shiv Sena caused by BJP & not by rebels, claims Uddhav Thackeray

Kapil Wadhawan paid high commissions to Avinash Bhosale’s firms for loan negotiations when no such...

Kapil Wadhawan paid high commissions to Avinash Bhosale’s firms for loan negotiations when no such...