e-Paper Get App

Navi Mumbai: Nine-foot-long python rescued in Kharghar

A few residents spotted the snake around 11:00 am which was trying to cross the road near Raja Mandir, Sector 12, Kharghar.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Wednesday, July 27, 2022, 08:36 PM IST
article-image
Photo: File

Punarvasu Foundation, a wildlife conservationist organization and expert in snake catching, rescued a nine-foot-long python snake from Kharghar in Navi Mumbai on Wednesday.

Mayuresh Umesh Narvekar, the snake charmer of Punarvasu Foundation, along with his fellow snake charmer Ashtavinayak More, immediately left for the incident site after getting the news. By the time he reached the spot, the snake was surrounded by a crowd gathered on the road.

A few residents spotted the snake around 11:00 am which was trying to cross the road near Raja Mandir, Sector 12, Kharghar. They informed the Punarvasu Foundation about this.

Reaching the spot, Narvekar and More, managed to keep the snake in the sack safely within no time. They also checked for injuries and confirmed that the snake was healthy.

The python was then released into the forest after informing the forest department.

Read Also
Navi Mumbai: NMMC sees 20 mm of rainfalls in the last 24 hours
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeMumbaiNavi Mumbai: Nine-foot-long python rescued in Kharghar

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai Taximen’s Union demands rise in minimum taxi fare from Rs 25 to Rs 35

Mumbai Taximen’s Union demands rise in minimum taxi fare from Rs 25 to Rs 35

DGCA orders SpiceJet to operate 50% of approved flights for 8 weeks

DGCA orders SpiceJet to operate 50% of approved flights for 8 weeks

SC upholds ED's power to arrest, attach property, search & seizure under PMLA

SC upholds ED's power to arrest, attach property, search & seizure under PMLA

Rs 30 cr and counting: More cash found at home of Partha Chatterjee’s aide Arpita Mukherjee

Rs 30 cr and counting: More cash found at home of Partha Chatterjee’s aide Arpita Mukherjee

Mumbai: Rail fracture reported in Govandi; harbour line trains delayed

Mumbai: Rail fracture reported in Govandi; harbour line trains delayed