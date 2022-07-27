Navi Mumbai: Nine-foot-long python rescued in Kharghar

Photo: File

Punarvasu Foundation, a wildlife conservationist organization and expert in snake catching, rescued a nine-foot-long python snake from Kharghar in Navi Mumbai on Wednesday.

Mayuresh Umesh Narvekar, the snake charmer of Punarvasu Foundation, along with his fellow snake charmer Ashtavinayak More, immediately left for the incident site after getting the news. By the time he reached the spot, the snake was surrounded by a crowd gathered on the road.

A few residents spotted the snake around 11:00 am which was trying to cross the road near Raja Mandir, Sector 12, Kharghar. They informed the Punarvasu Foundation about this.

Reaching the spot, Narvekar and More, managed to keep the snake in the sack safely within no time. They also checked for injuries and confirmed that the snake was healthy.

The python was then released into the forest after informing the forest department.

