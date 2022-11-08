Navi Mumbai: Nigerian held with banned drugs worth Rs 10.30 lakh in Vashi | Representative pic/ Pixabay

Navi Mumbai: A 42-year-old Nigerian man has been arrested from Vashi in Navi Mumbai for possessing banned drugs worth Rs 10.30 lakh, police said on Tuesday.

The Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) of the Navi Mumbai Police raided premises in Vashi last weekend and seized 130 gm of Methaqualone from the Nigerian, an official said.

A case was registered under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.