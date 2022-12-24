Navi Mumbai: NGO staff booked for assaulting, starving child

Representative Image

Navi Mumbai: The Khandeshwar police registered a case against two teaching staff of the Smiling Angels Charitable Trust – an NGO being run in Khanda Colony – for allegedly assaulting a 10-year-old and making him starve for a day for allegedly stealing fruits. The child was staying at the NGO to study. The incident took place in Aug, but the child's family approached the police in Dec, said the police. The child was sent to the NGO which provides education and shelter to the underprivileged and orphans in July 2022, with a nominal fee paid for study and maintenance.

The child's parents did not have a good financial condition and would visit their son from time to time. On Aug 10, when the parents visited the NGO on Raksha Bandhan, the child started crying and told his mother he did not want to stay there anymore. The parents talked to the teaching staff and were told they can take their child home after clearing all the remaining dues. The parents managed the funds from relatives and paid the amount.

After returning home, the boy was upset and remained silent most of the time. When his mother inquired, he informed her that two of the teaching staff assaulted him with a wire, locked him in a washroom and left him starving for a day from Aug 1 to Aug 2, over allegations of him stealing fruits at night.

The family then approached the NGO and demanded a return of fees as they didn't plan on sending their son back. The NGO returned a part of the fees, but the family insisted on the full amount. They approached the Khandeshwar police and registered a complaint after they failed to get back the entire amount.