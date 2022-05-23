Navi Mumbai: NGO collects discarded items from households to distribute to needy

Navi Mumbai: SEWA foundation Kharghar has started an initiative to collect discarded items from households and later distribute them to needy persons.

They are collecting used clothes, shoes, sleepers, bedsheets, kids’ clothes, toys, books, and raincoats among other items by visiting door to door. SEWA Foundation is an NGO that works for society.

The foundation is also planning to set up a rack in the vicinity where people can keep discarded items or goods that they do not want to use further.

Rajesh Shrivastava, president of the SEWA Foundation says that we discard many items that can be reused by others.

“We will distribute such items among the needy during monsoon and days to come,” he said.

The NGO has issued a number where people can collect to get collected discarded items. The mobile number is 8286201111. The NGO had provided food during Covid and ensured train tickets going to their native places.

