Navi Mumbai: Nexus Seawoods celebrates 12-hour Holi with 15 DJs participating in day-long celebration | Sourced Photo

Navi Mumbai: After two years of COVID pandemic, the celebration of Holi was quite spirited in Navi Mumbai this year with one-of-a-kind party being hosted at Nexus Seawoods' AIRSPACE Dive in. Over 300 persons joined the festivities.

Revellers were in for an enthusiastic gala with a line-up of 15 DJs playing for them coupled with special food and beverages.

Many big cafes and hospitality outlets like Hard Rock Cafe, Kailash Parbat, Wow Momos and etc presented a special menu with special thandai and vodka pain poori and whatnot.

Rahill Ajjani, Centre Director, Nexus Seawoods, said, "We always believe in sharing Happiness with our patrons. This Holi, we are happy to host the do."

Read Also In Pics: How Bollywood celebrated Holi 2023

Nexus Seawoods inaugurates art gallery

Meanwhile, under the Art of Happiness initiative, the mall unveiled Srijanika Art Gallery. It was inaugurated by acclaimed Master sculptor, 61st Annual Lalit Kala Academy awardee 2020 Ratan Krishna Saha and Actor, Model and Celebrity Designer Jaswinder Gardner.

Srijanika Art Gallery founder and director Girija Shankar Deo said, “It is a proud moment for us, art enthusiasts of Navi Mumbai; now to have an Art Gallery spread over 3000 sq feet area to showcase the art of artists across India".

The exhibition was a grand success attended by over 300 plus art fraternities and enthusiasts. The Art pieces showcased at the gallery are an eclectic curation of themes like “City of dreams” by popular artists.