Navi Mumbai: Nexus mall in Nerul distributes over 224 kg of composts made from wet waste generated at the mall

Navi Mumbai: Nexus Seawoods mall in Nerul distributes over 224 kg of composts made from wet waste generated at the mall

Navi Mumbai: In a unique initiative, Nexus Seawoods distributed over 224 kg of composts made from wet waste generated daily at the mall. The composts were distributed free of cost among the visitors.

The mall generates around one ton of total waste of which wet waste contributes around 350 kg. Instead of sending the waste to the dump yard, the mall authority set up a composting unit at its premises and converted them into compost.

Mall is also involved in Solar energy generation

According to mall authority, on average, the mall generates around 413 tons of dry waste and 144 tons of wet waste annually. “We set up a counter at the mall and gave the compost free of cost to visitors who wished to take it,” said an official from the mall. He added that composting is an aerobic method of decomposing organic solid wastes. It can therefore be used to recycle organic material. The process involves decomposing organic material into a humus-like material, known as compost, which is a good fertilizer for plants.

Nilesh Singh, VP, of ESG and Business Excellence at Nexus Malls said, “As an integral part of society, we believe that shopping malls need to be cautious towards the planet, make sustained efforts towards building a green ecosystem, encourage circularity, reduce waste, and save energy.” In addition, the mall is involved in Solar energy generation which is helping it to save annual energy power to some extent.

