Navi Mumbai News: Volunteers Of Environment Life Foundation Plant Trees In Nerul | FPJ

The volunteers of Environment Life Foundation carried out a tree plantation drive on July 15 near TS Chanakya along Palm Beach Road in Nerul. The annual tree plantation drive was aimed to give back to Mother Nature. A total of 14 native tree species including Jamun, Almond, Mango, Custard Apple, Berries (Tutti), and Rubber were planted.

Dharmesh Barai, the founder of Environment Life Foundation, said that the tree plantation drives to save Mother Nature from pollution. "This is the need of the hour to connect today's youth with nature by promoting tree plantation. Youth should come forward and join hands in saving nature by planting at least one tree and taking care of it until it thrives.”

Volunteers have to take care of plants themselves

He added that this is a collective responsibility and they can bring change. The volunteers will continue to look after the planted trees themselves.

The volunteers not only planted trees but also nurtured saplings for future plantations, potting seeds of native plants and caring for them over the past year. During the previous monsoon, the volunteers began their home plantation initiative by planting seeds from consumed fruits in small pots at their homes. They nurtured these seeds for one year.

