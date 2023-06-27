 Navi Mumbai News: Taloja Industrial Unit Discusses Host of Issues With Industries Minister Uday Samant
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiNavi Mumbai News: Taloja Industrial Unit Discusses Host of Issues With Industries Minister Uday Samant

Navi Mumbai News: Taloja Industrial Unit Discusses Host of Issues With Industries Minister Uday Samant

The Taloja Industries Association discussed water scarcity and other pressing issues with Industries Minister Uday Samant in a meeting on June 24. Minister Samant assured that measures would be taken to resolve the water scarcity issue within the next two months.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Tuesday, June 27, 2023, 03:14 PM IST
article-image
Industry minister Uday Samant | Twitter

Taloja Industries Association (TIA) held a meeting with Industries Minister Uday Samant in Taloja MIDC on June 24 to discuss and find solutions for various industrial problems in the region, with a particular focus on the pressing issue of water scarcity. During the meeting, the TIA discussed water scarcity issues in Taloja MIDC, Taloja CETP (Common Effluent Treatment Plant, completion of incomplete roadwork, ESIC Hospital at Taloja MIDC, additional truck terminus among others.

Minister assures resolution of water supply issue

Recognizing the severity of the water scarcity problem, Minister Uday Samant assured that measures would be taken to resolve the issue within the next two months.

Read Also
Barsu Refinery Row: 'Half of the villagers support the project,' says Industries Minister Uday...
article-image

Responding to the demand put forth by the TIA, Samant agreed that the managing committee of the Taloja CETP should comprise only stakeholders who are Directors, Proprietors, or Partners of their respective industries. He instructed his team to issue a circular in this regard.

TIA expresses concerns over oending roadworks

Highlighting the pending roadwork project in Taloja MIDC, the TIA expressed concerns over the delay in completing the road from MSEB substation (Plot no. T-29 Taloja MIDC) to Taloja MIDC E-block & A-block, up to Plot no. E-1 & A-16.

Read Also
Mumbai: Thackeray making 'misleading' claims about SC verdict in bid to keep flock together, says...
article-image

Minister Samant emphasized the importance of promptly addressing such issues and instructed MIDC to provide the affected person with the requested freehold land and expedite the completion of the remaining work.

Acknowledging the need for a healthcare facility, Samant assured that land would be allocated in the additional Taloja MIDC area for the establishment of an ESIC Hospital. 

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Navi Mumbai News: NMMC Areas Receive 62.2 mm Of Rainfall On Tuesday

Navi Mumbai News: NMMC Areas Receive 62.2 mm Of Rainfall On Tuesday

Navi Mumbai News: Taloja Industrial Unit Discusses Host of Issues With Industries Minister Uday...

Navi Mumbai News: Taloja Industrial Unit Discusses Host of Issues With Industries Minister Uday...

Navi Mumbai News: 6 Goats Die Due to Electrocution In Kharghar

Navi Mumbai News: 6 Goats Die Due to Electrocution In Kharghar

Mumbai Rains Live Updates: Exit On Northern Side of Magathane Metro Station Temporarily Closed Due...

Mumbai Rains Live Updates: Exit On Northern Side of Magathane Metro Station Temporarily Closed Due...

Navi Mumbai News: APMC Police Arrests 29-Year-Old With Banned Gutkha Near Sector 19 In Vashi

Navi Mumbai News: APMC Police Arrests 29-Year-Old With Banned Gutkha Near Sector 19 In Vashi