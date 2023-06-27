Navi Mumbai News: Taloja Industrial Unit Discusses Host of Issues With Industries Minister Uday Samant

Industry minister Uday Samant | Twitter

Taloja Industries Association (TIA) held a meeting with Industries Minister Uday Samant in Taloja MIDC on June 24 to discuss and find solutions for various industrial problems in the region, with a particular focus on the pressing issue of water scarcity. During the meeting, the TIA discussed water scarcity issues in Taloja MIDC, Taloja CETP (Common Effluent Treatment Plant, completion of incomplete roadwork, ESIC Hospital at Taloja MIDC, additional truck terminus among others.

Minister assures resolution of water supply issue

Recognizing the severity of the water scarcity problem, Minister Uday Samant assured that measures would be taken to resolve the issue within the next two months.

Responding to the demand put forth by the TIA, Samant agreed that the managing committee of the Taloja CETP should comprise only stakeholders who are Directors, Proprietors, or Partners of their respective industries. He instructed his team to issue a circular in this regard.

TIA expresses concerns over oending roadworks

Highlighting the pending roadwork project in Taloja MIDC, the TIA expressed concerns over the delay in completing the road from MSEB substation (Plot no. T-29 Taloja MIDC) to Taloja MIDC E-block & A-block, up to Plot no. E-1 & A-16.

Minister Samant emphasized the importance of promptly addressing such issues and instructed MIDC to provide the affected person with the requested freehold land and expedite the completion of the remaining work.

Acknowledging the need for a healthcare facility, Samant assured that land would be allocated in the additional Taloja MIDC area for the establishment of an ESIC Hospital.