 Navi Mumbai news: 'Sur Panvelcha' music event receives an overwhelming response
‘Sur Panvelcha’ is the brainchild of former municipal corporator and house leader, Paresh Thakur.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Monday, May 15, 2023, 12:59 PM IST
Navi Mumbai: Koshish Foundation from Panvel received an enthusiastic response from music lovers at the 'Sur Panvelcha' musical event held on Saturday, May 13. ‘Sur Panvelcha’ is the brainchild of former municipal corporator and house leader, Paresh Thakur.

Event held every Saturday in Panvel

The morning concert is held every Saturday near the Wadale Lake of Panvel and it has been receiving an overwhelming response from the music lovers of Panvel. The singer Sanika Rajwade mesmerised everyone with her melodious voice, while Aditya Upadhye, a young instrumentalist, accompanied her on the tabla with excellence.

Various dignitaries were present at the event

Abhishek Patvardhan, the main coordinator of the Sur Panvelcha program, welcomed the audience. Shiv Sena’s Panvel Mahanagar Pramukh Prathamesh Soman, Prajna Prakoshth Uttar Raigad District Coordinator Dr. Mayuresh Joshi, Ganesh Jagtap, Kiran Gokhale, and other music enthusiasts were present at this musical extravaganza.

