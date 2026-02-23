Navi Mumbai News: Streetlight Failure Sparks Safety Fears Ahead Of ‘Hind Di Chadar’ Event In Kharghar

Streetlight Failure Sparks Safety Fears Ahead Of ‘Hind Di Chadar’ Event In Kharghar | Representational Image

With the ‘Hind Di Chadar’ programme scheduled later this week, residents have raised safety concerns over non-functional streetlights on the road connecting Sector 34 in Kharghar to Taloja via the Quick Response Team (QRT) route.

Event to Mark Anniversary

The event, being organised to mark the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur, will be held at the Corporate Park ground in Sector 29, Kharghar. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several other dignitaries are expected to attend. Civic authorities have intensified road repairs and cleanliness drives in view of the anticipated footfall of over five lakh devotees from across the state.

Residents Highlight Dark Roads

However, residents allege that streetlights under the metro bridge and along the stretch from Sector 34 towards Taloja have remained non-functional for several days. The poorly lit road has forced pedestrians to move in darkness, raising concerns about safety.

Also Watch:

Bus Stop Safety Worries

A bus stop located near the QRT point is frequently used by women and children during late hours. Locals have questioned the administration’s preparedness, asking who would be held accountable if any untoward incident occurs due to inadequate lighting.

Immediate Action Urged

The programme is scheduled for February 28 and March 1, and residents have urged the civic administration to restore the streetlights immediately to ensure public safety before the high-profile event.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/