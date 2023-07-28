Navi Mumbai News: Shiv Sena (UBT) Holds Notebook Distribution In Turbhe School On Occasion Of Uddhav Thackeray's Birthday | FPJ

On the occasion of the birthday of former chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, the Navi Mumbai unit of Shiv Sena (UBT) distributed notebooks among 71 students of school number 71 of NMMC in Indira Nagar under the Turbhe ward on July 26. Thackeray celebrated his birthday on July 27.

Shiv Sena sub-city chief Mahesh Kotiwale executed the notebook distribution programme. Aparna Shah of Bhavana Group distributed the notebook.

Distribution held with help of corporate

On the occasion, Jayesh Kamble of Youth Sena, Gopal Borude, Maharaja Pillay, Akash Shingte, Kunal Gangan, Pawan Ranadive and Harish Mohite, Manpreet Singh of Shiv Sena (UBT) and workers of Bhavna Group were present.

Kotiwale said that the party arranges such programmes to help underprivileged students from time to time. They receive support from corporates and philanthropists.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)