 Navi Mumbai News: Shiv Sena (UBT) Holds Notebook Distribution In Turbhe School On Occasion Of Uddhav Thackeray's Birthday
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiNavi Mumbai News: Shiv Sena (UBT) Holds Notebook Distribution In Turbhe School On Occasion Of Uddhav Thackeray's Birthday

Navi Mumbai News: Shiv Sena (UBT) Holds Notebook Distribution In Turbhe School On Occasion Of Uddhav Thackeray's Birthday

Shiv Sena sub-city chief Mahesh Kotiwale executed the notebook distribution programme.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Friday, July 28, 2023, 03:14 PM IST
article-image
Navi Mumbai News: Shiv Sena (UBT) Holds Notebook Distribution In Turbhe School On Occasion Of Uddhav Thackeray's Birthday | FPJ

On the occasion of the birthday of former chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, the Navi Mumbai unit of Shiv Sena (UBT) distributed notebooks among 71 students of school number 71 of NMMC in Indira Nagar under the Turbhe ward on July 26. Thackeray celebrated his birthday on July 27.

Shiv Sena sub-city chief Mahesh Kotiwale executed the notebook distribution programme. Aparna Shah of Bhavana Group distributed the notebook.

Read Also
Navi Mumbai News: Nerul Residents Continue To Face Low-Pressure Water Supply; Former Corporator...
article-image

Distribution held with help of corporate

On the occasion, Jayesh Kamble of Youth Sena, Gopal Borude, Maharaja Pillay, Akash Shingte, Kunal Gangan, Pawan Ranadive and Harish Mohite, Manpreet Singh of Shiv Sena (UBT) and workers of Bhavna Group were present.

Kotiwale said that the party arranges such programmes to help underprivileged students from time to time. They receive support from corporates and philanthropists. 

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Panvel Unit Of Bahujan Samajwadi Party Demands President’s Rule In Violence-Gripped Manipur

Panvel Unit Of Bahujan Samajwadi Party Demands President’s Rule In Violence-Gripped Manipur

Navi Mumbai News: NMMC Areas Receive 82.83 Mm Of Rainfall In The Last 24 Hours

Navi Mumbai News: NMMC Areas Receive 82.83 Mm Of Rainfall In The Last 24 Hours

Mumbai Rains LIVE Updates: IMD Predicts Heavy Rains For Second-Half Today, Severe Water-Logging In...

Mumbai Rains LIVE Updates: IMD Predicts Heavy Rains For Second-Half Today, Severe Water-Logging In...

Navi Mumbai: Over 550 Citizens Rectified Property Tax Bill In The Tax Revision Campaign Of PMC

Navi Mumbai: Over 550 Citizens Rectified Property Tax Bill In The Tax Revision Campaign Of PMC

After Third Landslide Incident On Mumbai-Pune Expressway, Authorities To Undertake 2-Hour-Long Mega...

After Third Landslide Incident On Mumbai-Pune Expressway, Authorities To Undertake 2-Hour-Long Mega...