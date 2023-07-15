 Navi Mumbai News: Shinde Faction Sena To Hold Felicitation Ceremony Today
Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Saturday, July 15, 2023, 02:54 PM IST
article-image
CM Eknath Shinde | Twitter

The Navi Mumbai unit of Shiv Sena (Shinde group) will be hosting a grand felicitation ceremony to honour Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Saturday. The event will begin at 5.30 pm at Vishnudas Bhave Auditorium in Vashi. On the occasion, party workers' meeting will also be held where CM Shinde will be interacting with them.

The felicitation ceremony aims to recognize CM Shinde's contributions and leadership in Maharashtra. It serves as an opportunity for Shiv Sena workers to express their support and receive guidance from the Chief Minister. The event is expected to be a significant gathering of Shiv Sena members from Navi Mumbai, demonstrating their unity and commitment to the party's goals.

Deputy Leader Vijay Nahata and Shiv Sena Navi Mumbai District Chief Vijay Chaugule have urged a large number of the party workers from the city to attend the event.

Traffic Diversions Issued

The Navi Mumbai Traffic Police has also issued traffic diversions in view of the event that will be held today. According to the notification issued, all vehicles except those carrying essentials or providing emergency services like fire truck and ambulance are prohibited to access the stretch starting from Blue Diamond Chowk to Sector 17 of Vashi.





