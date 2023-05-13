Navi Mumbai News: Railway officials help student appear for CET

FPJ

In a heart-warming incident, a student from Surat was able to appear for his Common Entrance Test (CET) in a Kharghar-based college thanks to the swift thinking of railway officials.

Anuj Khaire and his family had travelled to Mumbai for the exam and had boarded a local train from Airoli to Kharghar on Saturday. However, they forgot their bag, containing the hall ticket, admission card and other documents required to appear for the exam, in the train.

Official sprang into action

They immediately went to the TC office at Kharghar station for help, where CTI Beena Nair sprang into action. She contacted Yesham Borkar, on duty head ticket collector of Khandeshwar station and provided all the necessary details of the bag and coach position.

“When the train reached Khandeshwar station, Yesham Borkar boarded it and collected the bag, and later handed it over to Gajanan Khaire, the father of the student. The family expressed their gratitude to the Indian Railways for their help in ensuring that the boy could appear for his exam,” said a senior railway official.

“The commendable actions of CTI Beena Nair and Yesham Borkar highlight the dedication and commitment of Indian Railways towards their passengers. Such instances remind us of the importance of empathy and quick action in providing excellent service to customers,” the official said.