 Navi Mumbai News: Private Coaching Centre Holds Guidance Camp For UPSC Aspirants In Panvel
Navi Mumbai News: Private Coaching Centre Holds Guidance Camp For UPSC Aspirants In Panvel

During his session, Mahadev Jagtap shared strategies for effectively preparing for competitive exams during the academic period, emphasizing the importance of perspective and attitude toward studies.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Monday, July 24, 2023, 02:56 PM IST
A special lecture and guidance camp for students preparing for the MPSC and UPSC examinations was held at CKT College, Khanda Colony in Panvel last week. More than 100 students attended the session which was organized by CD Deshmukh Competition Guidance Center.

Former Deputy Commissioner of Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) and Director of CD Deshmukh Institute, Mahadev Jagtap, along with the Coordinator of CD Deshmukh Institute, Girish Jhende, guided students with their valuables.

Aspirants were given motivational speech, strategies to effectively prepare for exam

During his session, Mahadev Jagtap shared strategies for effectively preparing for competitive exams during the academic period, emphasizing the importance of perspective and attitude toward studies. He shed light on the syllabus and eligibility criteria of MPSC and UPSC exams, along with the significance of consistent practice for students.

Girish Jhende delivered an inspiring talk to motivate the students, while Dr RV Yeole, Head of the English Department, efficiently conducted the workshop. The organizers, Coordinator Vijayendra Shitole and Secretary Manali Parab expressed their gratitude for the success of the event.

