Navi Mumbai News: PMC To Provide Specialists At Its Primary Health Centre |

After deciding to run the primary health centre till 10pm, the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) has decided to provide expert doctors once a week. The civic body has decided that a MD Physician, Paediatrician, and Gynaecologist once a week at the primary health centre and Apla Dawakhana. Similarly, services of a Dermatologist, Ophthalmologist, Otolaryngologist, and Psychiatrist will be provided once in a fortnight.

Keeping in mind that ordinary citizens work all day and come to the hospital in the evening, the Corporation started the second session of the OPD from 2 pm to 10.00 pm in the Civil Primary Health Center. Along with this, the Municipal Corporation has taken the next step by strengthening medical health services.

“Soon, seven types of health services will be provided at our dispensary at Kharghar and Gadevi Urban Primary Health Center 1 in the municipal area, and health extension centers at Kalamboli, Kharghar, Kamothe, Palekhurd from 5 pm to 9 pm. In this, the services of Bhisak (MD Physician), Paediatrician, and Gynecologist, will be provided once a week, and Dermatology, Ophthalmology, Otorhinolaryngologist, and Psychiatrist will be provided once a fortnight. After the start of this service, this information will be published in every civil primary health center as well as on the official website of the municipal corporation,” said a senior civic official.

Civic chief on the decision to provide services

“The PMC is focusing on medical health services in infrastructure. In order to raise the standard of health of the citizens of the PMC area, the services at the Civil Primary Health Center have been started from 10 am to 10 pm. Along with this, seven types of specialist doctors will soon join the service of citizens in five primary health centers. Citizens should take advantage of this service,” said Ganesh Deshmukh, Commissioner of PMC.

Meanwhile, Dr. Anand Gosavi, Chief Medical Health Officer said that currently, there is a rainy season, even though the incidence of getting sick is high in this weather, citizens should take care of their health. “If necessary, go to the nearest urban primary health center between 10-2 in the morning and 2-10 in the afternoon and take advantage of the health services. Around 40 types of blood tests are being conducted in the municipal civic primary health center and citizens should take advantage of this. The municipality is increasing the health services and will soon start the services of specialist doctors.”