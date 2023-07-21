Navi Mumbai News: PMC Stresses On The Implementation Of Immunisation Programme | Representative Image

The Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) administration held a meeting on July 19 for the implementation of regular vaccination programs, including Mission Indradhanush, Diarrhea Control Program, and National Deworming Program. During the meeting, the focus was on planning and implementing various vaccination programs at the grassroots level. The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Sachin Pawar, Chief Medical Officer Dr. Anand Gosavi and other staff members.

Senior officials assured their cooperation for the success of all vaccination drives.

Next month, a special Indradhanush mission is scheduled to be implemented in the municipal area and it aims to vaccinate all children between the ages of 0 to 5 years who are either deprived of vaccination or partially vaccinated. Similarly, pregnant women will also be vaccinated under this program.

Comprehensive survey to spot those unvaccinated or partially vaxxed

A comprehensive survey has been initiated to identify and reach out to these children, including those living in migrant settlements, slums, and construction areas within the municipal area. Ina addition, as part of the National Health Mission.

A diarrhoea control mission will be executed in the municipal area, particularly important during the rainy season when diarrhoea is more prevalent among children. A Diarrhoea Control Fortnight will be conducted across the state with the goal of eliminating child deaths due to diarrhoea.

Children under five years of age will receive ORS packets and diarrhoea and zinc tablets as part of this campaign. Another important program, the national deworming program, will be implemented within the municipal jurisdiction. This program aims to improve the health, nutritional status, education, and overall quality of life for children between the ages of 1 to 19 years by providing them with deworming pills at schools, Anganwadis, and community levels.

Immunisation drive till August 11

During the meeting, the participants also discussed providing guidelines in both English and Marathi for government and private schools, ashram schools, and reform houses. Additionally, plans were made to organize online meetings with school principals and distribute pills and other facilities through ASHA workers.

Chief medical official Dr Anand Gosavi stressed the importance of this immunisation drive, that will continue till August 11. He said that the significance of including all vaccines in the government's national program, is as they have proven to protect children from various diseases.

Dr Gosavi appealed to everyone to aim for the immunization of each and every child, working towards eradicating diseases like Measles and Rubella with the help of these essential vaccines.

