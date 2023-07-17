Navi Mumbai News: PMC Receives Over 4500 Applications In Just 2 Days For 377 Posts

Panvel Municipal Corporation | File Photo

The Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) received an overwhelming response to its recent recruitment drive. Within just two days of the announcement of vacancies for 377 vacant positions from Group A to Group D, the civic body received more than 4,500 applications.

“The response shows that aspiring candidates are interested and eager to work with hardly seven years old corporations,” said a senior civic official. He added that the corporation is committed to maintaining transparency throughout the entire recruitment process.

The vacancies span a wide range of departments, including administrative, engineering, technical, law, fire services, security services, information and technology services, accounting and finance services, park services, urban development services and others.

Examination and selection process

To ensure fairness and impartiality, the selection process will be conducted through comparative competition. Interested candidates can submit their applications online through the official websites www.panvelcorporation.com and https://mahadma.maharashtra.gov.in until 17th August, 11:55 PM.

The examination for this recruitment will be conducted online, and the venue and schedule will be communicated to applicants via email and SMS. The application period is open from 13th July to 17th August. In order to address any queries or concerns related to the recruitment process, the Municipal Corporation has set up a Grievance Redressal Cell. The cell will be operational from 13th July to 17th August, and candidates can seek clarifications by contacting the toll-free numbers 022-27458042 and 022-27458041.

