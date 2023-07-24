Navi Mumbai News: PMC Begins 4-Day Long Property Tax Assessment Campaign Today

Panvel Municipal Corporation | File Photo

The Property Tax Department of Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) began a special tax assessment correction campaign today. The campaign is being held at Adya Krantiveer Vasudev Balwant Phadke Auditorium from 10.30 am to 1.30 pm and will continue till July 28. The Municipal Commissioner Ganesh Deshmukh has made an appeal urging the citizens to avail benefits of the campaign and ensure their property tax assessments are accurate.

The draft list of the tax collection register for properties in the PMC area has been published in local gazettes, ward offices, and on the municipal corporation's website https://panvelmc.org/. Property owners were provided an opportunity to raise objections within the stipulated period through personal notices. However, some property holders failed to object within the given timeframe.

Property owners being encouraged to submit objection applications

To uphold the principle of natural justice and be in compliance with taxation rules under the Maharashtra Municipal Corporation Act, 1949, Chapter 8, the municipal corporation is offering property owners another chance to file an objection application.

Property owners are encouraged to submit objection applications if they believe there are errors in property measurement, differences in property usage, taxation issues related to leased properties, or objections concerning

During campaign, owners can also avail tax concessions

Moreover, property owners can submit objections related to completion certificates, occupancy certificates, tax levies from the date of use, unauthorized penalty levies, registration corrections, and other taxation issues.

During this campaign, property owners can also rectify any errors in tax assessments for untaxed properties, seek adjustments for receipts paid during the Gram Panchayat era, and apply for tax concessions if eligible (e.g., for grandmothers and ex-servicemen). in the Gram Panchayat area as per Section 129A.

