Navi Mumbai News: Panvel Congress Holds Review Meeting On Election Preparation |

The Panvel unit of the Congress Party started preparation for the upcoming elections. Former MLA Husnabanu Khalifa guided party workers and asked them to raise civic issues. He also appealed that it is necessary to empower the women's organization in the party and get ready for the upcoming elections.

The outfit held an organizational review meeting at Congress Bhavan in Panvel City to strengthen ward-wise mandal committee, and booth committee as well as strengthen the party organization in the background of upcoming municipal, panchayat committee, Zilla parishad, legislative assembly and Lok Sabha elections.

Read Also Navi Mumbai-like Property Tax Exemption Likely For Panvel

District President Speaks

Panvel Congress district president Sudam Patil said, "The evil of creating communal discord and creating conflict between religions is going on in the country. Accordingly, all the Congress workers should be alert. Along with this, propaganda against the party is being spread on social media. Fake videos and posts that create social discord are shared. Due to this, there is a need to bring the reality and truth behind it to the public and tear the veil of those who spread propaganda.”

He added that the problems of garbage, pollution, water, property tax, roads, electricity among others in Panvel have become complicated. “Party workers should work hard to reach out to common citizens,” said Patil.