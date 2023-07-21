Navi Mumbai News: Panvel Civic Body Kicks Start Subroto Mukerjee Football Tournament |

The Subroto Mukerjee Football Tournament 2023-24 started on July 18 at CKT College, Khanda Colony, in collaboration with the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) and the District Sports Officer, Raigad Alibaug, under the Directorate of Sports and Youth Services Maharashtra State Pune. The first match of the tournament was inaugurated in the presence of PMC’s sports in-charge Namdev Pichad, sports teacher Sameer Rewale, Vishal Yadav, and other sports teachers.

The newly appointed Additional Commissioner- of Zone II, Bharat Rathore extended his congratulations to all participating schools and wished the young athletes the best of luck for the competition.

District-level school sports have garnered overwhelming response

The PMC’s district-level school sports competitions have garnered an overwhelming response from competitors, with students displaying great enthusiasm and passion for the event.

The football tournament witnessed about 60 teams representing various schools and junior schools within the civic jurisdiction, with participants 14 to 17 years old. The competitions will run conclude on July 26.

Tournament divisions

The tournament is divided into three categories: boys under 14 years, boys under 17 years, and girls under 17 years. Winning teams from this district-level tournament will advance to compete at the regional, state, and national levels, providing a platform for young talents to showcase their skills and talents on a broader stage.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)