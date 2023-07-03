Navi Mumbai News: NRI Coastal Cops Arrest 5 In Connection With Attack On Wahal Deputy Sarpanch

Representational Image

NRI Coastal police arrested five of the total six accused who allegedly attacked Amar Mhatre, the Deputy Sarpanch of Wahal village, outside the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) office in Ulwe on June 23 night. However, the main accused, who hired goons to kill Mhatre, was absconding.

The arrested accused were identified as Aniket Balasaheb Jadhav, 25, Prasad Prabhakar Bhujbal,26, Sagar Tanaji Patil,30, Sahil Anil Dudhane,30, and Rishikesh Ranjit Jayabhaye,30.

Manhunt for prime accused on

When they were interrogated, they revealed that Amey Gajanan Mhatre,25 had given them the contract to kill Amar Kesharinath Mhatre, 40, the deputy Sarpanch of Wahal and President of BJP Ulwe unit. The police are searching for the main accused in the case.

NRI Coastal police registered a case of attempt to murder against six unidentified persons after the deputy Sarpanch of Wahal village was attacked in Ulwe on June 23 night. The accused had come in a scooter, wearing masks and attacked with iron and wooden rods. The incident was also recorded in CCTV cameras.

Details of the crime

Around 8 pm on June 23, when Mhatre left the party office along with two of his relatives, three persons came in a white colour scooter and one walked towards him. The complaint was walking towards his car when they started assaulting him with iron and wooden rods. When his relative tried to save him, he was also attacked by them. All the attackers were between 25 to 30 years old. However, the incident was captured in the CCTV cameras installed at the party office.

Based on CCTV footage, five of the accused were arrested and a hunt for the main accused is underway.

According to police, Mhatre has a construction business and they are investigating from all angles. Meanwhile, a case has been registered against four persons under sections 307 (attempt to murder), 326 (voluntarily causing injury) and 34 of IPC.

