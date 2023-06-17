 Navi Mumbai News: NMMT Sets Up Its Own Tire Retreading Machine, To Save 20 Per Cent Cost Annually
Earlier, NMMT used to appoint contractors for tire retreading by floating. And, it was spending an average of Rs. 60 to 70 lakhs annually. Now, at a cost of Rs 22 lakh, NMMT sets up its own machine and the life of the machine is 10 to 12 years

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Saturday, June 17, 2023, 01:37 PM IST
article-image
NMMT Sets Up Its Own Tire Retreading Machine | Amit Srivastava

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Transport (NMMT), a transport wing of NMMC has set up its own tire retreading machine and it expects to save around 20 per cent cost in tires annually. Earlier, the civic body used to outsource the work that used to cost around Rs 60 lakh annually. NMMC is known for taking initiative and becoming self-sufficient. Now, tires used by NMMT buses are retreaded after wear and tear and reused.

article-image

NMMT to save over 20% cost annually

The machine has been set up in the Asudgaon bus depot. “Earlier, NMMT used to appoint contractors for tire retreading by floating. And, it was spending an average of Rs. 60 to 70 lakhs annually. Now, at a cost of Rs 22 lakh, NMMT sets up its own machine and the life of the machine is 10 to 12 years,” said an official from NMMT. He added that NMMT will retread around 550 to 600 tires in a year and save around 20 per cent expense on tires annually. 

article-image

