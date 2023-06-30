Navi Mumbai News: NMMC’s Education, Training & Service Center For PWDs Conduct Dindi On Ashadi Ekadashi

Celebrations in the school | Amit Srivastava

The Education, Training and Service Center for PWDs (Persons With Disabilities) of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation organised "Dindi" on the occasion of Ashadhi Ekadashi with the students of the new academic year. The Training and Service Facility Center has continuously implemented various activities for the empowerment of the disabled and to enable them to create their identity in society.

Read Also Navi Mumbai News: Panvel Taluka Police Warn Revellers From Visiting Waterfalls During Monsoon

Children informed about the festival

In order to make the disabled children of ETC Centre aware of their traditions and culture, on the occasion of Ashadhi Ekadashi, the class teachers gave information to the children about the importance of the saint community, information about various saints and the importance of the Varaks. Also, a video about this was shown to all the children.

In this Dindi, all the children were present in traditional Warkari attire. Some children participated in the ceremony as Vitthal Rukmini. Taking the Varkari flag, Tulsa on their heads, this Dindi started from the children of the third floor, then children from each floor, teachers, paramedical staff and parents participated in this Dindi. The Dindi was concluded in the hall with a ring as per Warkari tradition.