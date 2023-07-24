 Navi Mumbai News: NMMC Recruits 27 Candidates As Teachers For Civic-Run Schools; Hirees Unresponsive
According to the Civic Education Department, despite being selected, these candidates have not responded to the notice. Now, they will be given a last chance to submit documents.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Monday, July 24, 2023, 03:02 PM IST
NMMC Headquarters | File

In the recently concluded recruitment process of teachers on an hourly basis in municipal schools, a total of 27 candidates have not yet collected their appointment letters and submitted the required documents. The Education Department of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) will issue a final notice to them.

Senior official says notices will be sent to concerned teachers

A senior official from the Education Department confirmed that the notice would be sent to the concerned teachers.

After facing severe criticism of the shortage of teachers in civic-run schools, the NMMC conducted direct walk-in interviews to recruit 183 teachers on contract, to be paid on an hourly basis as remuneration for its 53 primary and 23 secondary schools.

Of the total of 183 teachers, 123 for the primary section and 60 for the secondary department are being recruited. More than 1500 candidates turned out for an interview on July 10. 

