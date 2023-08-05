Navi Mumbai News: NMMC Promotes 69 Officials In 7 Departments | Amit Srivastava

Navi Mumbai: The administration of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) promoted 69 officers and employees in 7 departments. The decision was taken by NMMC Commissioner Rajesh Narvekar.

Of the total 69 promotions, 24 officials were promoted as Superintendent, 26 officials as Senior Clerk/ tax inspector, two as accounts officials, 4 officials as Assistant Accounts Officer, 7 officials as Deputy Accountant, 6 officials as Health Assistant and 6 officials as Fire station officer.

Nearly 350 Officers Promoted In Last 2 Years

In the last two years, 348 officers and employees of 45 cadres have been promoted and now the number of promoted employees has increased to 417. Initially, in the first phase, focusing on the promotion of the fourth and third category employees, then by promoting the employees in other categories, the employees of all the units are being given their rightful benefits.

