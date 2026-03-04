Navi Mumbai News: NMMC Felicitates Winners Of Eco-Friendly Ganesh Darshan And Durgotsav Fort-Building Competitions At Vishnudas Bhave Natyagruha

Winners of the Eco-Friendly Ganesh Darshan and Durgotsav fort-building competitions honoured at Vishnudas Bhave Natyagruha in Navi Mumbai | X - @NMMConline

Navi Mumbai, March 3: The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) organised a grand prize distribution ceremony for the ‘Eco-Friendly Public Ganesh Darshan Competition 2025–26’ and the ‘Fort-Building Competition’ under the state government’s ‘Durgotsav’ initiative at Vishnudas Bhave Natyagruha.

The event saw enthusiastic participation from citizens, students and public Ganesh mandals, highlighting a blend of cultural heritage, environmental awareness and historical pride. The competitions were implemented by the civic body’s Sports and Cultural Department under the guidance of Municipal Commissioner Dr Kailas Shinde.

Eco-friendly Ganesh Darshan competition

“As many as 172 public Ganesh mandals participated in the eco-friendly Ganesh Darshan competition. The objective was to promote plastic-free celebrations, environmental protection and social awareness,” a civic official said. “After a three-tier evaluation process, 10 mandals were selected and felicitated.”

Fort-building competition under Durgotsav

Under the ‘Durgotsav’ initiative during the Diwali period, a fort-building competition was organised to pay tribute to the twelve forts of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. A total of 56 entries were received — 36 in the school category and 20 in the open category. The preliminary round was judged by Shivam Ghodajkar, while the final round was evaluated by noted set designer and sculptor Ganesh Bhavsar.

“Initiatives like these help instil pride in our history among the younger generation while also encouraging creativity,” an official from the Sports and Cultural Department said.

In the school category, NMMC Secondary School, Ghansoli, secured the first prize, followed by Vivekanand English High School, Sanpada, and Modern School, Vashi. In the open category, Singhsena, Sanpada, bagged the first prize, while Ekvira Group, Digha, and Shankarkrupa Mitra Mandal, Airoli, secured the second and third positions respectively.

Winners felicitated

In the Eco-Friendly Public Ganesh Darshan Competition, Ganraj Vashi Sarvajanik Ganesh Utsav Mandal clinched the top position, followed by Morya Sanskrutik Kala va Krida Mandal, Koparkhairane, and Classic Mitra Mandal, Belapur.

Deputy Mayor Dashrath Bhagat, corporators Prakash More, Nishant Bhagat, Anjali Walunj, Dr Jayaji Nath, Sonavi Lad and Bharat Nakhate, along with Deputy Commissioner (Sports and Cultural) Abhilasha Mhatre, presented mementoes and certificates to the winners.

Also Watch:

“These initiatives have successfully promoted environmental consciousness, cultural traditions and social unity. The response from citizens has been overwhelming,” an NMMC official said.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/