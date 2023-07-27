Navi Mumbai News: NMMC Areas Receive 85.13 mm Of Rainfall In The Last 24 Hours | Representative Photo/ PTI

As the monsoon season continues its relentless downpour, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) area faced an average of 85.13 mm of rainfall from Wednesday 8.30 am to Thursday 8.30 am. The torrential showers brought both delight and concern to the region, with varying intensities reported in different wards.

Amongst the wards, Koparkhairane experienced the highest rainfall, measuring an alarming 133.80 mm. Following closely behind, Belapur recorded 115.20 mm of rainfall, emphasizing the region's vulnerability to flooding and waterlogging. Other wards like Nerul, Vashi, Airoli, and Digha also experienced varying degrees of precipitation, adding to the cumulative challenge of managing the monsoon's impact.

Waterlogging Woes and Incidents

Despite the natural beauty of rain-soaked landscapes, the NMMC area faced some unfortunate incidents during this period. Two tree-falling incidents were reported, posing a threat to public safety. Additionally, a tree branch fell, leading to potential hazards. The authorities also responded to a fire call, a rescue call, and a short circuit incident, underscoring the importance of preparedness during the monsoon season.

One of the common monsoon challenges, waterlogging, also made its presence felt in the civic jurisdiction. As rainwater accumulated in certain areas, it disrupted daily life and exacerbated traffic congestion, compelling authorities to take timely measures to mitigate the impact.

Monitoring Morbe Dam

The monsoon's impact on the region's vital infrastructure, such as Morbe Dam, has been a focal point for authorities. The dam received 75.00 mm of rainfall, contributing to the total monsoon rainfall of 2400.40 mm. With the dam level at 84.06 meters, ongoing monitoring and management are essential to ensure water resources are efficiently utilized while safeguarding against potential flooding risks.