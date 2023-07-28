 Navi Mumbai News: NMMC Areas Receive 82.83 Mm Of Rainfall In The Last 24 Hours
The civic jurisdiction also witnessed four tree-falling incidents and one short circuit.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Friday, July 28, 2023, 02:46 PM IST
article-image
Navi Mumbai News: NMMC Areas Receive 82.83 Mm Of Rainfall In The Last 24 Hours | Representative Image

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) area received an average of 82.83 mm of rainfall from Thursday 8.30 am to Friday 8.30 am. The maximum rainfall was reported in the Belapur ward with 108.4 mm, followed by Digha with 95.4 mm. The civic jurisdiction also witnessed four tree-falling incidents and one short circuit.  

Rainfall Data

Belapur – 108.40 mm

Nerul -      97.00 mm

Vashi -      62.00 mm

Koparkhairne- 68.80 mm

Airoli – 65.40 mm

Digha- 95.4 mm

-----------------------------------

Average - 82.83 mm

Total rainfall in this Monsoon – 1769.97 mm

Incidence

Tree fall – 04

Tree branch fall - 01

Rescue call - 01

Short circuit - 01

Morbe Dam Status

 Rainfall – 144.8 mm

Total Rainfall - 2545.20 mm

Dam Level – 85.07 meter

