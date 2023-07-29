Navi Mumbai News: NMMC Areas Receive 59.91 mm Of Rainfall In The Last 24 Hours

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) area received an average of 59.91 mm of rainfall from Friday 8.30 am to Saturday 8.30 am. The maximum rainfall was reported in the Airoli ward with 76.20 mm, followed by Belapur with 62.4 mm. The civic jurisdiction also witnessed two tree-falling incidents and one short circuit.
Rainfall Data
Belapur - 62.40 mm
Nerul - 61.80 mm
Vashi - 50.20 mm
Koparkhairne- 56.10 mm
Airoli - 76.20 mm
Digha- 52.80 mm
-----------------------------------
Average - 59.91 mm
Total Rainfall in this Monsoon - 1829.88 mm
Incidents
Tree fall - 02
Morbe dam
Rainfall - 48.60 mm
Total Rainfall - 2593.80 mm
Dam Level - 85.52 mtr
