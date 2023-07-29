 Navi Mumbai News: NMMC Areas Receive 59.91 mm Of Rainfall In The Last 24 Hours
Navi Mumbai News: NMMC Areas Receive 59.91 mm Of Rainfall In The Last 24 Hours





Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Saturday, July 29, 2023, 02:56 PM IST


The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) area received an average of 59.91 mm of rainfall from Friday 8.30 am to Saturday 8.30 am. The maximum rainfall was reported in the Airoli ward with 76.20 mm, followed by Belapur with 62.4 mm. The civic jurisdiction also witnessed two tree-falling incidents and one short circuit.  

Rainfall Data

Belapur -  62.40 mm

Nerul -      61.80 mm

Vashi -      50.20 mm

Koparkhairne- 56.10 mm

Airoli - 76.20 mm

Digha- 52.80 mm

-----------------------------------

Average - 59.91 mm

Total Rainfall in this Monsoon - 1829.88 mm

Incidents

Tree fall - 02

Morbe dam

Rainfall - 48.60 mm

Total Rainfall - 2593.80 mm

Dam Level - 85.52 mtr

article-image

