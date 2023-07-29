Navi Mumbai News: NMMC Areas Receive 59.91 mm Of Rainfall In The Last 24 Hours | Representative Image

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) area received an average of 59.91 mm of rainfall from Friday 8.30 am to Saturday 8.30 am. The maximum rainfall was reported in the Airoli ward with 76.20 mm, followed by Belapur with 62.4 mm. The civic jurisdiction also witnessed two tree-falling incidents and one short circuit.

Rainfall Data

Belapur - 62.40 mm

Nerul - 61.80 mm

Vashi - 50.20 mm

Koparkhairne- 56.10 mm

Airoli - 76.20 mm

Digha- 52.80 mm

-----------------------------------

Average - 59.91 mm

Total Rainfall in this Monsoon - 1829.88 mm

Incidents

Tree fall - 02

Morbe dam

Rainfall - 48.60 mm

Total Rainfall - 2593.80 mm

Dam Level - 85.52 mtr

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)