Navi Mumbai News: NMMC Areas Receive 26.58 mm of Rainfall In The Last 24 Hours

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) witnessed a significant amount of rainfall in the past 24 hours, with an average of 26.58 mm recorded from Thursday 8.30 am to Friday 8.30 am. The highest rainfall was reported in the Koparkhairane ward, measuring 35.5 mm, closely followed by Nerul with 34 mm.

Ward wise rainfall & emergencies

Among the other areas in the NMMC jurisdiction, Belapur received 25.00 mm of rainfall, Vashi recorded 20.40 mm, Airoli experienced 21.20 mm, and Digha had 23.40 mm. These numbers highlight the varied distribution of rainfall within the region, suggesting that some areas may have received more rainfall than others.

In addition to the heavy rainfall, NMMC also responded to emergency calls. Four fire calls were reported, indicating the potential risks and challenges faced by the authorities during this period. Furthermore, there was one call reporting a fallen tree, emphasizing the impact of inclement weather on the local environment and public safety.

Status of Morbe Dam

The total rainfall in Navi Mumbai this monsoon season has now reached 884.15 mm.

The Morbe dam, a crucial water source for Navi Mumbai, also experienced rainfall. Within the last 24 hours, the dam received 19.60 mm of rainfall, contributing to a total monsoon rainfall of 939.60 mm. The dam level currently stands at 73.22 meters, indicating a steady accumulation of water.

