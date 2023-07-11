Navi Mumbai News: NMMC Areas Receive 04.65 mm of Rainfall In The Last 24 Hours | Representative Image

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) area experienced moderate rainfall from Monday morning to Tuesday morning, with an average of 04.65 mm recorded during the period. The highest rainfall was observed in the Digha ward, receiving 8.3 mm, followed by Nerul with 5.7 mm. Additionally, the jurisdiction witnessed one fire incident and one gas leakage call.

Rainfall by Ward

Belapur reported 03.00 mm, Nerul received 05.70 mm, Vashi recorded 01.40 mm, Koparkhairne had 04.30 mm, Airoli experienced 05.20 mm, and Digha received the highest rainfall at 08.30 mm. The average rainfall across all wards was 04.65 mm.

Fire Incident and Gas Leakage Call

Amidst the rainfall, the NMMC area faced one fire incident and one gas leakage call. Further details about the nature and severity of these incidents are yet to be disclosed.

Morbe Dam and Overall Rainfall

The Morbe dam, a significant water resource for Navi Mumbai, received 17.40 mm of rainfall during the mentioned period. This adds to the cumulative rainfall of the monsoon season, reaching a total of 905.20 mm. The dam's current level stands at 73.05 meters, indicating a substantial water reserve for the region.