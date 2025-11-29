Navi Mumbai News: Nearly 300 Animal Lovers Write To Supreme Court Seeking Recall Of Order Removing Community Dogs From Public Areas

Nearly 300 Navi Mumbai residents have petitioned the Supreme Court to reconsider its order on removing community dogs from institutional areas | File Photo

Navi Mumbai, Nov 29: Close to 300 animal lovers from Navi Mumbai have written to the Chief Justice of India, urging the Supreme Court to stay and reconsider its 7 November 2025 order on community animals, arguing that the directive is “neither legally sound nor scientifically informed.”

In their letter petition titled “India Writes for Animal Rights,” the signatories state that the Court passed the order in Suo Motu W.P. (Civil) No. 5/2025 without hearing interventionists or their counsel, which they allege violates core principles of natural justice. They further warn that issuing such a significant order without a proper hearing could undermine public confidence in the judiciary.

Petitioners Say Order Conflicts With ABC Rules and Constitutional Bench Judgments

The group contends that the directions also conflict with the Animal Birth Control (ABC) Rules, 2023, and binding constitutional bench judgments. Scientifically and practically, they argue, the implementation of the order is unworkable due to inadequate infrastructure and funding, and could reverse the “slow but steady progress” made by animal caregivers despite limited institutional support.

According to the signatories, several scientific, legal and practical solutions had already been placed before the Court but remain unaddressed. “The current approach risks creating an unnecessary divide between human and animal interests, when compassionate coexistence is both possible and necessary,” said Seema Tank, a Kharghar-based animal lover who has also signed the letter.

Citizens Warn Relocation of Dogs is Unscientific and Harmful

Another signatory, Sanchu Menon, said, “Relocating community dogs goes against established scientific principles and decades of global experience. Removing them from their territories will only worsen the situation and create instability.”

Sukhdeep Kaur, another animal caregiver, added, “Instead of removing community dogs, the focus should be on strengthening ABC implementation and ensuring accountability. Shelters are already overcrowded, and shifting dogs there is neither humane nor feasible.”

Concerns Raised Over Supreme Court’s Order Directing Removal of Stray Dogs

The petition also highlights concerns around the Supreme Court’s November 7 order, which directs the removal of stray dogs from public institutional areas such as schools, hospitals, and bus or railway stations.

The order requires these dogs to be captured, sterilized, vaccinated and relocated to designated shelters, with a bar on releasing them back to the same locations. It also mandates preventive measures, including fencing institutional premises and appointing a nodal officer at each institution to handle related issues.

Also Watch:

Letter Seeks Stay and Fresh Hearing by Constitutional Bench

The letter urges the Supreme Court to stay the 7 November order and have the matter heard afresh by a constitutional bench.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/