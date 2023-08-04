Navi Mumbai News: Kharghar's Shiv Sena (UBT) Unit Raises Concerns To Civic Officials After Potholes Turn Into Pools | Amit Srivastava

Navi Mumbai: The Kharghar unit of Shiv Sena (UBT) raised the concern about potholes in the node and demanded immediate fillings. Following continuous rainfall, even small potholes a week ago turned into big ones.

Kharghar Shiv Sena (UBT) Chief Writes To Civic Authorities

Gurudhar Liladhar Patil, Kharghar unit chief of Shiv Sena (UBT) has written to the Kharghar ward official and demanded immediate fillings. Patil said that a pothole at the Sector 11 bus stand is almost the size of a car or similar vehicle. “There are several potholes in the node that are dangerous for both pedestrians and motorists,” said Patil. Since the local body ignored when potholes were small, they now turned into a pool size.

It was a difficult situation for people who boarded or alighted from the bus as they had to wade through the water. “Many commuters fell in the night as they could not gauge the depth,” said a resident.

