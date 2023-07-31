Navi Mumbai News: Irked With Poor Water Supply, Karanjade Residents To Hold Protest On Aug 3 | FPJ

In spite of the catchement area receiving good rainfall, the Karanjade node under the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) is facing water supply problems. During summer, the residents in the node have to face similar issues.

Irked with it, the residents have now decided to demonstrate; they will be holding a protest march on August 3 at CIDCO Office in Belapur. A meeting in this regard was held on Sunday.

Malfunctioning pump disrupts water supply

Former Sarpanch Rameshwar Angre informed that the march will be held at 10 am. "Residents have been angry over the poor water supply for a long time. The news has it that the water supply has been affected due to malfunction of the pump at MJP's water project," Angre said.

Apart from Angre, Deputy Sarpanch Yogendra Kaikadi, Shiv Sena Uddhav Thackeray group Karanjade city chief Gaurav Gaikwad, former police officer and resident CT Patil, Chandrakant Gujar, and others participated in the meeting.

