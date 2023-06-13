Navi Mumbai News: Cops Raid Maya Bar In Belapur, 17 Booked | Representative Image

The CBD Belapur Police carried out a raid at Maya (VIP) Orchestra bar in CBD Belapur for allegedly operating beyond permitted time last week. The police also arrested a total of 17 people including 13 female singers, 3 customers and the manager of the bar.

Police said that the bar violated the prohibitory orders and was operational after permissible time.

CBD Belapur was acting on tip off

Acting on a tip-off, the CBD Belapur police conducted a raid around 2 am at Maya (VIP) Orchestra bar located at 11 and found that waitresses were dancing on loud music while indulging in obscenity.

Even female singers were involved in obscene gestures to attract the customers. Also, the bar manager Shankarcharan Sauf (34) was found encouraging the women working in the bar. A case has been registered against a total of 17 people including 13 women working in the said bar, including the bar manager and 3 customers.