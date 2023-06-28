Navi Mumbai News: CIDCO Emergency Control Room For Monsoon To Be Operational Till September End | File Photo

The 24X7 Emergency Operation Centre of the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) to handle emergency calls during the monsoon will continue till September 30. The emergency control room will address issues of CIDCO’s jurisdiction.

The control room has been set up on the ground floor of CIDCO Bhavan, CBD Belapur and it will be operational on all days including Saturdays, Sundays, and public holidays. It will facilitate communication and coordination among various departments, including engineering, health, fire brigade, security, and garden, in times of emergency.

Centres to address following issues

The centre will address issues such as fallen trees or branches obstructing vehicular movement, securing open drains on roads, floods, potholes, garbage accumulation, waterlogging, fire incidents, epidemics, snake bites, building collapses, landslides, and more, taking immediate action as required. CIDCO has transferred the nodes of Kharghar, Panvel (East), Panvel (West), Kalamboli, Navade, Kalundre, Taloja, and Kamothe to the Panvel Municipal Corporation.

Citizens from these nodes should inform or lodge complaints regarding disaster-related issues to the Panvel Municipal Corporation. Upon receiving information or complaints from citizens, officials at the Emergency Operation Centre will make swift decisions and inform senior officers at the respective nodes about the incident, providing necessary instructions.

Centre to coordinate with following agencies

The centre will also coordinate with fire brigades, hospitals, traffic police, and local police stations to ensure prompt assistance. Volunteers from civil security groups and social service organizations will be engaged to provide aid.

Helpline Numbers

In case of disasters, citizens can reach the control room through WhatsApp or mail or landline numbers:

1. Contact no. 022-6791 8383/8384/8385, 27562999

2. Toll free no. 1800226791

3. WhatsApp no. 8879450450

4. Fax no. 022-67918199 5.

5. Email- eoc@cidcoindia.com