Navi Mumbai News: CIDCO Celebrates Annual Gathering With Enthusiasm

The City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) celebrated its annual gathering at CIDCO Exhibition Centre in Vashi on July 7. Anil Diggikar, Vice Chairman and Managing Director of CIDCO, Rajesh Patil, Joint MD, JMD Shantanu Goel, JMD Dr Kailas Shinde, JMD Suresh Mengade, chief vigilance officer and other officials and employees of the organisation with their families were present at the do.

The annual gathering ceremony began by lighting the lamp at the hands of dignitaries. The dignitaries expressed that the gathering uncovers the hidden talent of the employees. It also gives them some leisure moments along with entertainment. It creates a positive energy in their mind which helps them to work with zeal for the year to come.

CIDCO felicitated its achieving employees

Dr Kailas Shinde, who completed the 87.7 km run between Pietermaritzburg and Durban in 11.07 hours at the global marathon held in South Africa was also felicitated on this occasion.

Satish Kumar Khadke, who has been promoted to the Indian Administrative Services (IAS) has also been felicitated. After that, prizes were distributed at the hands of the dignitaries to the winners of various individual and team sports and cultural competitions.

Cultural program held

Later, a cultural programme was presented by the CIDCO Artist Combine Group which was appreciated by the attendees. The Marathi comedy play ‘Yada Kadachit Returns’ written and directed by Santosh Pawar held in the evening also received laughter from the audience.