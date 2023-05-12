Navi Mumbai News: Chirle village sarpanch celebrates birthday by getting 64 CCTV cameras installed | ep Image/ Pixabay

In a heartening incident from Chirle village, the sarpanch celebrated his 64th birthday by getting 64 CCTV cameras installed in his jurisdiction. The surveillance cameras were installed for safety of residents in Chirle and Jambhulpada villages.

Sudhakar Patil, the sarpanch, did so in order to check rising crimes in the Chirle village area.

The inauguration ceremony of the CCTV cameras was held on May 10 at the primary school in Chirle in the presence of former Speaker Naresh Gharat. Sarpanch Patil assured the villagers that he will be committed as a public servant for the overall development of the Chirle area.

Apart from the CCTV installation, Patil has also taken various initiatives for the development of the Chirle area. He has constructed a three-storied primary school building, arranged for the works of internal roads and sewers in the village, and initiated the construction of a magnificent building for the Gram Panchayat office at his own expense.

On this occasion, Meenakshi Sudhakar Patil, Samir Patil of Aryan Company Chirle, Bhagyashree Samir Patil, and other dignitaries were present during the celebration and inauguration.