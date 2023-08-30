Navi Mumbai News: Bharati Vidyapeeth Holds Session On 'Prevention Of Sexual Harassment' |

Navi Mumbai: The Department of Management Studies (off-Campus) at Bharati Vidyapeeth (Deemed to be University) recently conducted a session on "Prevention of Sexual Harassment." Students of MBA, BBA and BCA attended the session enthusiastically.

The session was conducted under the guidance of the Director and Dean, Dr. Premasish Roy. Ms. Jyotsna Datar, an expert in the field of POSH (Prevention of Sexual Harassment), served as the esteemed speaker.

Event Led By Women Cell Of College

The event was an earnest endeavour led by the 'Women Counselling Cell,' Corporate Resource Cell, and National Service Scheme.

Spearheaded by committee heads Dr. Mona Sinha, Prof. Rikhi Yadav, and Prof. Archana Sakure, the "POSH Session" aimed to enlighten students about the various aspects of sexual harassment, its consequences for individuals and society, and the legal frameworks surrounding it.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)