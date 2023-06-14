Navi Mumbai News: 5 Autorickshaw Drivers Face Action For Not Plying By Meter | File

The Panvel Traffic unit took action against five rickshaw drivers for refusing to ply on the meter. Officials from the traffic department, posing as commuters, carried out a sting operation to apprehend the errant auto drivers. Commuters in the Panvel area have been complaining for a long time against auto rickshaw drivers for refusing to ply on meter and charging as per their whim and fancies. They often pick up fights if they are insisted to ply on meters.

Traffic Department Intiate Action After Complaints

The traffic department sent details of all five rickshaws to the Regional Transport Office (RTO) Panvel for further action.

“We have been receiving complaints from commuters regarding auto rickshaw drivers. The step was carried out under the guidance of Deputy Commissioner of Police Tirupathi Kakade,” said a traffic department official.

The sting was carried out under the guidance of Sanjay Nale, the Senior Police Inspector of the Panvel City Traffic Branch. He warned auto rickshaw drivers to adhere to the metered fare system, else ready to face similar action.