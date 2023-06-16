Navi Mumbai News: 2 Held With Hypnotic Drug Worth ₹2.7 Lakh/ Representative Image | FPJ

The Anti-Narcotics Cell of Navi Mumbai police arrested two persons with 26.95 grams of methaqualone worth Rs. 2.70 lakh near the Vashi Plaza bus stand along Sion-Panvel highway early this week. The arrested accused were identified as Asrar Hussain Abrar Hussain Shah (27) and Jishan Khairuddin Pojre (33).

Anti Narcotics Cell Acted Based on Tip-off

Based on the information, the ANC laid a trap and caught them with 26.95 grams of methaqualone. “We had information that two persons were coming to sell the drug methaqualone near the Vashi Plaza bus stop along the Sion-Panvel highway. Based on it, Senior Police Inspector BS Syed, Police Sub-Inspector Kuldeep More, Vijay Shinge and their team laid a trap at Vashi Plaza bus stop along the highway around 12 midnight on Wednesday,” said an official from the cell.

Case Filed under NDPS Act

When Shah and Pojre came near Jai Paan shop around 12:30 midnight, the police detained them.

Later, when the police searched, they found 21.25 grams of methaqualone with Shah and 5.70 grams of methaqualone with Pojre. The contraband was seized and registered under NDPS Act at Vashi police station and arrested.