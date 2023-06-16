 Navi Mumbai News: 2 Held With Hypnotic Drug Worth ₹2.7 Lakh
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiNavi Mumbai News: 2 Held With Hypnotic Drug Worth ₹2.7 Lakh

Navi Mumbai News: 2 Held With Hypnotic Drug Worth ₹2.7 Lakh

The Anti-Narcotics Cell of Navi Mumbai police arrested two persons with 26.95 grams of methaqualone worth Rs. 2.70 lakhs near the Vashi Plaza bus stand along the Sion-Panvel highway early this week.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Friday, June 16, 2023, 04:01 PM IST
article-image
Navi Mumbai News: 2 Held With Hypnotic Drug Worth ₹2.7 Lakh/ Representative Image | FPJ

The Anti-Narcotics Cell of Navi Mumbai police arrested two persons with 26.95 grams of methaqualone worth Rs. 2.70 lakh near the Vashi Plaza bus stand along Sion-Panvel highway early this week. The arrested accused were identified as Asrar Hussain Abrar Hussain Shah (27) and Jishan Khairuddin Pojre (33).

Anti Narcotics Cell Acted Based on Tip-off

Based on the information, the ANC laid a trap and caught them with 26.95 grams of methaqualone. “We had information that two persons were coming to sell the drug methaqualone near the Vashi Plaza bus stop along the Sion-Panvel highway. Based on it, Senior Police Inspector BS Syed, Police Sub-Inspector Kuldeep More, Vijay Shinge and their team laid a trap at Vashi Plaza bus stop along the highway around 12 midnight on Wednesday,” said an official from the cell.

Read Also
Mumbai News: Malvani Police Nab Nigerian National For Possessing Drugs Worth ₹5 Lakhs
article-image

Case Filed under NDPS Act

When Shah and Pojre came near Jai Paan shop around 12:30 midnight, the police detained them.

Later, when the police searched, they found 21.25 grams of methaqualone with Shah and 5.70 grams of methaqualone with Pojre. The contraband was seized and registered under NDPS Act at Vashi police station and arrested.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Navi Mumbai News: 2 Held With Hypnotic Drug Worth ₹2.7 Lakh

Navi Mumbai News: 2 Held With Hypnotic Drug Worth ₹2.7 Lakh

Mumbai News: 'Azaan' Played During Morning Prayers At Kandivali School; BJP Demands Suspension Of...

Mumbai News: 'Azaan' Played During Morning Prayers At Kandivali School; BJP Demands Suspension Of...

Navi Mumbai: NMMC Files Case Against Unidentified Person For Putting Abusive Banner

Navi Mumbai: NMMC Files Case Against Unidentified Person For Putting Abusive Banner

Mumbai: BJP asks Uddhav to Clarify Stand on Savarkar, Hedgewar Being Dropped from Karnataka...

Mumbai: BJP asks Uddhav to Clarify Stand on Savarkar, Hedgewar Being Dropped from Karnataka...

Mumbai News: Malvani Police Nab Nigerian National For Possessing Drugs Worth ₹5 Lakhs

Mumbai News: Malvani Police Nab Nigerian National For Possessing Drugs Worth ₹5 Lakhs