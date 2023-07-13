 Navi Mumbai News: 2 Held With ₹10 Lakh Worth Drug MD In Vashi & Kharghar
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiNavi Mumbai News: 2 Held With ₹10 Lakh Worth Drug MD In Vashi & Kharghar

Navi Mumbai News: 2 Held With ₹10 Lakh Worth Drug MD In Vashi & Kharghar

The police seized drugs from two different people in Navi Mumbai in two separate incidents.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Thursday, July 13, 2023, 03:18 PM IST
article-image
Navi Mumbai News: 2 Held With ₹10 Lakh Worth Drug MD In Vashi & Kharghar | Representative pic/ Pixabay

The Anti-Narcotics Unit of Navi Mumbai Police arrested two persons in two different incidents and seized methaqualone (MD drug) worth Rs 10.5 lakh. They were caught under the special drive to make ‘Narcotics Free Navi Mumbai’.

In the first incident, Deepak Subhash Suryavanshi,37, was arrested from Vashi Plaza along the Sion-Panvel highway on Sunday. Suryavanshi was caught with 52.90 grams of methaqualone, worth Rs 5.29 lakhs when he had come to deliver the contraband.

Anti-Narcotics squad caught one accused from Kharghar

In another incident, the Anti-Narcotics Squad received information that a person was trafficking methaqualone in Sector-34B, Kharghar. Acting swiftly on the tip-off, the team conducted a raid in the specified area on Monday evening and arrested the accused.

The accused identified as Nishar Mohammad Shaikh, 23, was found with 53.56 grams of methaqualone, worth Rs 5.35 lakh. Both the accused were arrested under the NDPS Act at respective police stations.

Read Also
Fake Drugs-Making Unit Busted At 'Educational Institute' In Agra, 7 Held
article-image
Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

FPJ Cyber Secure: Man Duped Of ₹20,400 By Fraudster Posing As SBI Employee At Andheri Metro...

FPJ Cyber Secure: Man Duped Of ₹20,400 By Fraudster Posing As SBI Employee At Andheri Metro...

Navi Mumbai: Parents Demand Air Conditioned Classrooms In NMMC Run Schools

Navi Mumbai: Parents Demand Air Conditioned Classrooms In NMMC Run Schools

Navi Mumbai News: 2 Held With ₹10 Lakh Worth Drug MD In Vashi & Kharghar

Navi Mumbai News: 2 Held With ₹10 Lakh Worth Drug MD In Vashi & Kharghar

Navi Mumbai News: NMMC Seizes Over 450 kgs Of Banned Plastic From Ghansoli Ward, Collects ₹10k...

Navi Mumbai News: NMMC Seizes Over 450 kgs Of Banned Plastic From Ghansoli Ward, Collects ₹10k...

Navi Mumbai: 35-Year-Old Truck Driver's Body Surfaces Over Vashi Lake; Foul Play Ruled Out

Navi Mumbai: 35-Year-Old Truck Driver's Body Surfaces Over Vashi Lake; Foul Play Ruled Out