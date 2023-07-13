Navi Mumbai News: 2 Held With ₹10 Lakh Worth Drug MD In Vashi & Kharghar | Representative pic/ Pixabay

The Anti-Narcotics Unit of Navi Mumbai Police arrested two persons in two different incidents and seized methaqualone (MD drug) worth Rs 10.5 lakh. They were caught under the special drive to make ‘Narcotics Free Navi Mumbai’.

In the first incident, Deepak Subhash Suryavanshi,37, was arrested from Vashi Plaza along the Sion-Panvel highway on Sunday. Suryavanshi was caught with 52.90 grams of methaqualone, worth Rs 5.29 lakhs when he had come to deliver the contraband.

Anti-Narcotics squad caught one accused from Kharghar

In another incident, the Anti-Narcotics Squad received information that a person was trafficking methaqualone in Sector-34B, Kharghar. Acting swiftly on the tip-off, the team conducted a raid in the specified area on Monday evening and arrested the accused.

The accused identified as Nishar Mohammad Shaikh, 23, was found with 53.56 grams of methaqualone, worth Rs 5.35 lakh. Both the accused were arrested under the NDPS Act at respective police stations.